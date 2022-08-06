FreeCurrencyRates.com

Three more ships with corn depart Ukraine ports yesterday under UN deal

Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Three more ships carrying thousands of tons of corn left Ukrainian ports Friday. The ships were accompanied by Ukrainian pilot ships for safe passage because of explosive mines strewn in the Black Sea. The ships bound for Ireland, the United Kingdom and Turkey follow the first grain shipment to pass through the Black Sea since the start of the war. The passage of that vessel heading for Lebanon earlier this week was the first under the breakthrough deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations with Russia and Ukraine.

The Black Sea region is dubbed the world’s breadbasket, with Ukraine and Russia key global suppliers of wheat, corn, barley and sunflower oil that millions of impoverished people in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia rely on for survival.

The vessels set out with over 58,000 tons of corn, but that is still a fraction of the 20 million tons of grains that Ukraine says are trapped in the country’s silos and ports and that must be shipped out to make space for this year’s harvest.

