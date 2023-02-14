Three killed, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting, suspect dead

WEB DESK

A gunman opened fire on Monday night on the main campus of Michigan State University, US killing three people and injuring five. The suspect had died apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 43-year-old gunman had no known affiliation to the university. Details about the sequence events remained unclear, but Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the university police, said shots were fired in two locations – an academic building called Berkey Hall and the Michigan State University Union building. Rozman said investigators had no information about the motive, adding that the university was not aware of any threats made to the campus.