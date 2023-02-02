Three-day meeting of G-20 Employment Working Group starts in Jodhpur

AMN

The three-day meeting of the G-20 Employment Working Group started this afternoon in Jodhpur of Rajasthan with a panel discussion on “Exploring strategies for global skills and qualifications harmonisation and developing a framework for common skill taxonomies”. This is the first meeting of the Employment Working Group which has the mandate to address priority labour, employment and social issues to further develop strongly sustainable, balanced, inclusive and job-rich growth.

Addressing a press conference after the Panel discussion, Secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Atul Kumar Tiwari said that a framework is needed for giving skills to the workforce, and qualifications and harmonisation efforts are required. He said that most of the countries recognise that during covid and due to the new technology that is coming, there have been fundamental changes in the nature of skills. That is why this agenda is being focused on in the meeting, he added.

The group discussion held today focused on creating a collective road map to harmonise the demand and supply of skills across the world. Various experts emphasised that if the countries of the world work unitedly on this subject, it will give positive results. This topic is also important on the platform of G-20 because it includes both developed and developing countries. While developed countries are facing a shortage of workforce, developing countries have a high youth population and they are looking for employment. After the panel discussion, a Cultural programme was organised at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, in which about 200 artists performed different folk dances of Rajasthan and Sufi Music.