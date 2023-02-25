इंडियन आवाज़     25 Feb 2023 03:08:00      انڈین آواز
Three-day Ellora Ajanta International Festival 2023 to begin today

AMN

Maharashtra, a three-day Ellora Ajanta International Festival 2023 is set to take place from today evening, February 25 at 6 pm in Aurangabad. The festival is a celebration of the cultural heritage and diversity of the region and promises to be a feast for the senses.

The Union State Minister for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Karad will inaugurate the festival. The Union State Minister for Railways Mr. Raosaheb Danve Patil, Government of Maharashtra’s Minister for Cultural Mr. Sudhir Mungantivar, Minister for Employment Guarantee Scheme Mr. Sandipan Bhumare, Minister for Co-operative Mr. Atul Save, Minister for Agriculture Mr. Abdul Sattar and Minister for tourism Mangalprabhat Lodha will be present at this occasion.

The festival will feature a range of events, including live music performances, dance shows, art exhibitions, and food festivals. Classical Singer Padambhushan Rashid Khan, Mahesh kale, Shankar Mahadevan, Tabla player Padamshri Vijay Ghate, Flute player Pandit Rakesh Chaoursiya, Classical Dancer and actress Mrunmayee Deshpande, Bhargavi Chirmule, Prarthana Behere etc will perform during the festival.

