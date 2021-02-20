Three COVID-19 positive cases reported in Manipur

AMN
Three persons were confirmed as new COVID-19 positive cases in the past twenty-four hours among the 1,109 samples tested for COVID-19 in Manipur. Meanwhile, four people recovered from COVID-19.
So far, 5,41,446 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Manipur. The total number of positive cases has gone up to 29,233 and the total recovered cases stand at 28,776.
There was no death report due to COVID-19 in the past twenty-four hours in Manipur and the total fatality stagnated at 373.
The recovery rate is 98.43 per cent and the active cases have now dropped to 84.