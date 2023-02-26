इंडियन आवाज़     26 Feb 2023 08:02:20      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Thousands without power in Los Angeles as California storms bring rain and snow

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In the United States, nearly 85,000 households and businesses were without power in the Los Angeles area yesterday, as storms continued to pummel parts of California, bringing snow to higher elevations and dumping rain and hail in the flatlands.

The California Department of Transportation said, Interstate five, the largest highway leading north out of the city, remained closed at the steep grade known as the Grapevine due to heavy snow. While several more southern points of the freeway in and around Los Angeles were closed due to flooding,

In Northern California, San Francisco was expected to experience record cold temperatures and the National Weather Service warned residents of the state capital of Sacramento to avoid travel from today through Wednesday as rain and snow started up again after a reprieve on Saturday.

The agency said on Twitter that extreme impacts from heavy snow & winds will cause extremely dangerous to impossible driving conditions & likely widespread road closures & infrastructure impacts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

دواؤں اور طبی آلا ت کی مناسب قیمت پر دستیابی ہوگی ممکن

عندلیب اخترمرکزی حکومت ملک میں دواؤں اور طبی آلات کی مناسب ق ...

معاشی بحران کے باوجود س کروڑ لوگوں کو غربت سے نکالنا اب بھی ممکن

اے ایم ایناقوام متحدہ کی جانب سے جاری کردہ ایک اہم ترین جائزے ...

Lithium-لیتھیم کی دریافت کیا معیشت کے لیے گیم چینجر ہو گی؟

ستوتی مشرا ہندوستان میں پہلی بار لیتھیم کے اہم ذخائر دریاف ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Serum Institute to establish centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

AMN Serum Institute of India has announced the establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence ...

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart