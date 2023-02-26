Thousands without power in Los Angeles as California storms bring rain and snow

WEB DESK

In the United States, nearly 85,000 households and businesses were without power in the Los Angeles area yesterday, as storms continued to pummel parts of California, bringing snow to higher elevations and dumping rain and hail in the flatlands.

The California Department of Transportation said, Interstate five, the largest highway leading north out of the city, remained closed at the steep grade known as the Grapevine due to heavy snow. While several more southern points of the freeway in and around Los Angeles were closed due to flooding,

In Northern California, San Francisco was expected to experience record cold temperatures and the National Weather Service warned residents of the state capital of Sacramento to avoid travel from today through Wednesday as rain and snow started up again after a reprieve on Saturday.

The agency said on Twitter that extreme impacts from heavy snow & winds will cause extremely dangerous to impossible driving conditions & likely widespread road closures & infrastructure impacts.