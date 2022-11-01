FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Nov 2022 09:16:41      انڈین آواز

Thousands join hands to form human chains as part of campaign against drug abuse in Kerala

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Thousands of people from different walks of life on Tuesday joined hands to form human chains at many places across Kerala, as part of the campaign against drug abuse.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his cabinet colleagues, government officials, students, voluntary organisations, NCC Cadets and Student Police Corps joined the movement. This was part of the first phase of the nearly month long drive which began on October 6, to create awareness about the rampant abuse of drugs in the society, particularly among the students and the youth.

The participants of the human chain took a pledge to refrain themselves from taking drugs.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told a press conference recently that the state reported a three fold increase in the cases of consumption of narcotic drugs. This year, over 18,700 people were caught in drug cases as against 6704 last year. Over 1,365 kg of ganja, 8 kg of MDMA and about 24 kg of hashish oil were seized by various agencies so far during this year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

T20 World Cup: England beat New Zealand by 20 runs

AMN England beat New Zealand by 20 runs in Super 12 group stage match on Tuesday. Batting first England set ...

BCCI announces Indian squad for upcoming ODI, Test series against Bangladesh

AMNThe BCCI(Board of Control for Cricket in India) Selection Committee has announced the squad for the upcomin ...

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka defeats Afghanistan; India to take on Bangladesh tomorrow

AMNIndia will take on Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup Cricket tomorrow at Adelaide. The match will have a ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart