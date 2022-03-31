FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2022 02:58:02      انڈین آواز

Those Who Drink Are Mahapaapi, not Indians”: CM Nitish Kumar

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / PATNA

Rejecting criticism over repeated hooch tragedies in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar yesterday called the people who consume liquor “Mahapaapi” (sinners) and said the state government cannot be made liable for providing relief to those who die following the consumption of toxic liquor.

The Chief Minister said even Mahatma Gandhi opposed liquor consumption and those who go against his principles are “Mahapaapi and Mahaayogya.”. “I don’t consider these people Indians,” Mr Kumar said.

He said people consume hooch despite knowing that liquor consumption is harmful, and thus, they are responsible for the consequences, not the state government.

“It’s their fault. They consume liquor even after knowing that it could be toxic,” he said.

Mr Kumar made the remarks after the Bihar Assembly yesterday introduced and passed an amendment bill that seeks to make the liquor ban less stringent for first-time offenders in the state.

He was responding to the Opposition’s allegations that hooch tragedies were continuing in Bihar because the state government failed to implement the liquor ban effectively.

After the Bihar Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2022, gets the Governor’s approval, first-time offenders will get bail from the duty magistrate after depositing a fine. However, if the person fails to pay it, he or she is liable to face a one-month jail term.

The Chief Minister has come under attack from both alliance partner BJP and opposition RJD following hooch tragedies in the state that claimed more than 60 lives in the last six months of 2021.

The Opposition has maintained that the ban on liquor remained only on paper, while the BJP had alleged that officers are not strictly enforcing the prohibition law and are using it to extort money from people.

The Supreme Court had also remarked last year that the liquor law was impacting the functioning of the judiciary in Bihar with 14-15 Patna High Court Judges only hearing the bail pleas relating to arrests made under the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Lok Sabha takes up discussion on promotion of sports in the country

AMN The Lok Sabha has taken up the discussion on the need to promote sports in India and the steps taken by ...

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in Pune

In the IPL Cricket, Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in Pune last night. Put in to bat ...

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins the BBC ISWOTY award

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 29  March:   Tokyo Olympics  silver medallist  weightlifter Saikhom Mirab ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart