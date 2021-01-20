World largest COVID-19 vaccination drive kicks off in the country; Over 1.91 lakh people inoculated on day one
Veteran actor and director Biswajit Chatterjee receives Indian Personality of the Year Award at IFFI Goa
Government says consumption of well cooked chicken and eggs safe for humans
Prime Minister says Startups are playing crucial role in making India self reliant
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Jan 2021 11:09:02      انڈین آواز

Those excluded from Assam NRC can exercise their voting rights in assembly polls: EC

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AGENIES / GUWAHATI

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has said that as per the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry, those people whose names were not included in Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) could also exercise their voting rights in the assembly polls scheduled in the state this year.

The Chief Election Commissioner was talking to newspersons here today after holding a series of discussions with various stakeholders. A full team of Election Commission led by the Chief Election Commissioner was on a three-day visit to the state to take stock of poll preparedness in Assam. Mr. Arora said, voting rights of the people should not be affected as already been cleared by the Home Ministry.

He said, the Election Commission is committed to conducting a free, fair, peaceful, transparent, ethical and COVID safe election in the State. Mr Arora said that the Commission has directed the electoral machinery of Assam to gear up with due logistics arrangements.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Delhi Capitals retains 19 and released 6 players for IPL 2021

 Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals  on Wednesday  announced that it has retained 19 includi ...

Hockey Women; India hold Argentina Junior Women 1-1

AMN / Buenos Aires Indian senior women's hockey team played their second successive draw was again held to ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!