In the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Thailand, Kidambi Srikanth beat Brian Yang 20-22, 21-11, 21-15 on the second day today. India is now leading Canada 1-0.

Earlier, Indian men’s badminton team showcased a terrific performance against Germany in the first group match of the 2022 Thomas Cup yesterday. In all the five matches, India emerged as the winners to start off their campaign with a dominant performance. while women’s team beat Canada 4-1.