Thomas Cup Badminton: India to face Indonesia in summit clash

India play first-ever final in 73-year-history

BangkoK

In Badminton, rejuvenated Indian male shuttlers seeking to create history when they will clash with 14-time winners Indonesia in the final of the Thomas Cup at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand today at 11.30 am.

While Indonesia have been relentless with an unbeaten record, India have lost just one match – against Chinese Taipei in the group stage so far in the competition.

If Indonesia disposed of China and Japan in the knockout stage, India went past five-time former champions Malaysia and 2016 winner Denmark. So sports lovers will witness a breathtaking encounter tomorrow.