This year’s budget provides several opportunities for investors and people: PM Modi

Webinar on Green Growth

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that this year’s Budget has provided several opportunities for investors and people of this country to protect their future by moving towards green growth.

He said, the government is taking steps to provide every possible assistance to ensure green growth of the economy. While addressing the first post-budget webinar on Green Growth today through video conferencing, Mr. Modi said, every budget presented by this government since 2014 has been taking forward new age reforms to solve the present challenges. He said, this Budget will play an instrumental role in establishing the country as a lead player in the global green energy market. He added that this will help in increasing the green jobs and ensuring global good.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by the government to ensure green growth and energy transition, Mr. Modi said, increasing the production of renewable energy, decreasing the use of fossil fuels and moving towards a gas based economy are the three pillars of the country’s priorities and strategies. He said, several important announcements including PM Kusum, rooftop solar scheme, incentives for solar panel manufacturing and battery storage were made in the Budgets since 2014.

Talking about initiatives taken in this year’s Budget, the Prime Minister said, several key announcements were made in the Budget regarding green growth which are the foundation stones for the bright future of the country’s future generations. He said, schemes and policy initiatives like PM Pranam, Gobardhan, and Vehicle Scrapping Policy will play a key role in shaping the future of the country.

The Prime Minister stressed that the more commanding position India will hold in renewable energy resources, the more change it can bring in the world. He said, India is the leading country in augmenting its renewable energy capacity in the major economies of the world since 2014. He said, whatever the target country has set, it achieved well before the deadlines. He said, the country achieved a target of 40 percent of installed electricity capacity from non- fossil fuel nine years before the target. He urged the investors to come forward to invest in sectors like biofuel, agri-waste, biogas, green hydrogen, vehicle scrapping, battery storage and municipal solid waste terming the opportunities in the renewable energy sector as gold mines