इंडियन आवाज़     19 Feb 2023
Third phase of Sagar Parikrama aimed at resolving fishermen issues to begin in Gujarat

The third phase of Sagar parikrama will begin in Gujarat today. Union Minister of fisheries Parsottam Rupala will inaugurate the Parikrama at Hazira port in Surat. The Parikrama will culminate at Mumbai on the 21st of February. During the Parikrama, the Minister and officials of the Fisheries Department will hold talks with the fishermen of enroute villages. 

Sagar parikrama is being organised by the Department of Fisheries as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The initiative aims to resolve the issues of the fishermen and other stakeholders and facilitate their economic upliftment by spreading awareness about various fisheries schemes of the government among fishermen. The third phase of the parikrama will cover the coastal areas of northern Maharashtra namely, Vasai, Versova, and other areas of

