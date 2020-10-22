Third India-US 22 Ministerial Dialogue on Oct 27

WEB DESK

India will be hosting the Third India-US 22 Ministerial Dialogue on 27th of October in New Delhi. United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark T. Esper will be visiting India to participate in the dialogue.

From the Indian side, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will lead the delegation.

The first 22 Ministerial Dialogue was held in New Delhi in September 2018 and followed by the second in Washington DC in 2019. The agenda for the third dialogue will cover all bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.