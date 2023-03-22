Third & final ODI match between India & Australia underway in Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium

AMN

In cricket, the third and final ODI of the 3-match series between India and Australia is underway in Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium. Australia were 8 for no loss in 1.4 overs when the reports last came in. Earlier, Australia won the toss and chose to bat. Earlier, Australia defeated India by 10 wickets in the second ODI at Vishakhapatnam. It was India’s heaviest ODI defeat in terms of balls remaining, as Australia won with 39 overs (234 balls) to spare. The three-match series is now level 1-1 after India won the first ODI in Mumbai by five wickets.