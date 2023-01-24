Third & final ODI Cricket between India & New Zealand underway in Indore

AMN

India were 7 for 0 in 1.3 overs against New Zealand in the third and final ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, a short while ago.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to field. India will look to clean sweep the series, having already won two ODIs. India secured a comprehensive eight wicket win in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday to clinch their seventh consecutive ODI series at home. The hosts won the first one-dayer by 12 runs in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Next, the two teams will play three Twenty20 matches. The first match will be played on the 27th of January at Ranchi.