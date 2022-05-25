FreeCurrencyRates.com

Third edition of India-Bangladesh Navy exercise begins at Mongla port

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

The third edition of Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy Bilateral exercise Bongosagar commenced at Port Mongla, Bangladesh. The Harbour Phase of exercise is underway. It will be followed by a Sea Phase in the Northern Bay of Bengal starting tomorrow.

Exercise Bongosagar is aimed at developing a high degree of interoperability and joint operational skills through the conduct of a wide spectrum of maritime exercises and operations between the two navies.

Indian Naval Ships Kora, an indigenously built Guided Missile Corvette, and Sumedha, an indigenously built Offshore Patrol Vessel are participating in the Exercise. Bangladesh Navy is being represented by BNS Abu Ubaidah and Ali Haider, both Guided Missile Frigates.

The harbour phase of the exercise includes professional and social interactions and friendly sporting fixtures, in addition to the tactical level planning discussions on the conduct of the exercises at sea. The sea phase of the exercise would facilitate ships from both the navies to participate in intensive surface warfare drills, weapon firing drills, seamanship evolutions, and coordinated air operations in a tactical scenario.

