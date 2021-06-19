Third coronavirus wave in 6 to 8 weeks: AIIMS chief

WEB DESK

A third wave of coronavirus infections in India is now unavoidable and could hit the country as soon as six to eight weeks, AIIMS chief Dr. Randeep Guleria said today. The vitality of the new wave, however, would depend upon the vaccination coverage and the level of adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

‘We don’t seem to have learned from second wave’

“As we have started unlocking, there is again a lack of COVID-appropriate behavior. We don’t seem to have learned from what happened between the first and the second wave,” Dr. Guleria told NDTV.

“It will take some time for the number of cases to start rising at the national level. But it could happen within next six to eight weeks…may be a little longer.”