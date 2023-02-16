इंडियन आवाज़     16 Feb 2023 06:30:00      انڈین آواز
Nature of election inducements has shifted from liquor to drugs: DGP Nagaland Rupin Sharma

Director General of Police (DGP), Nagaland, Rupin Sharma said there has been a shift in the nature of election inducements from liquor to drugs in the state. Addressing media persons in Kohima yesterday, Sharma said with the number of drug users increasing, liquor is being substituted by drug.

He informed that around 6 to 8 Police personnel have been arrested in connection with drug trafficking in the past few weeks, and investigations are ongoing.

The DGP said, as per preliminary reports, 53 cases were registered in the state under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Informing that majority of the drugs and alcohol are infiltrating from Manipur and Assam, Sharma said, the police department, with its 180 Static Surveillance Team has been keeping a close watch on the illicit trafficking of drugs and alcohol into the state.

On election violence related cases, Sharma said, vulnerable areas have been strengthened, except for a few incidents reported in Mokokchung, Wokha and Longleng. He said that, Zunheboto which has a history of violence during election, so far is peaceful. Sharma said till date 15 people in Mokokchung, 8 in Wokha and one in Longleng have been arrested.

The DGP, however, said, the overall law and order situation in the state remains peaceful till date.

