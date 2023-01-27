Anupam Kher shared his views on a range of topics including RRR and how it is the first Indian film that ‘has entered the mainstream of cinema’. Anupam also talked about his movie The Kashmir Files, which has not earned an Oscar nomination despite the buzz around the Vivek Agnihotri film.

This year’s nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards were announced recently, where SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film RRR won a nomination for its musical number Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category. The song composed by MM Keeravani has inspired audiences to literally dance in the aisles of theaters where it played, and even Anupam Kher is a fan. In a new interview, the veteran actor not only praised RRR and its song Naatu Naatu, but also spoke about The Kashmir Files directed by Vivek Agnihotri, which is out of the Oscars 2023 race now.

Earlier, several films from India had made it to the list of 301 films, which were eligible for nominations at Oscar 2023, including Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film Kantara. Anupam Kher-starrer The Kashmir Files was also included in the list. Now, Anupam has opened up about his film not being given a nod in the Oscar nominations, and also the tremendous love RRR has received throughout the awards season in Hollywood, thus far.

Speaking about RRR song Naatu Naatu and about what possibly prevented his film The Kashmir Files from getting an Oscar nomination, the actor told Brut India, “If now RRR has won Critics Choice award, and RRR has won the best song at Golden Globes, it is the greatest feeling for Indian cinema. Why should (we) not we celebrate? So, there must be obviously some problem with The Kashmir Files. I am the first person, who sort of tweeted that because I genuinely felt ‘wow the song Naatu Naatu, the whole crowd is dancing on that’.”