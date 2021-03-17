There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK

The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha today, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that a total of nine thousand 849 accounts, URLs and web pages have been blocked under the provision of Information Technology Act during the last year.

He added that the government blocks unlawful and malicious online content in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of the country. The Minister said the government values freedom of speech and expression and welcomes criticism, dissent and rights of people to ask questions on social media.

However, reasonable restrictions can be imposed on the fundamental right of speech and expression in the interest of security, safety and sovereignty of the country.

He stressed that social media should not be abused or misused to defame, promote terrorism, rampant violence and compromise the dignity of women.