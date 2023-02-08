There is no place for violence and Left Wing Extremism in new India: Amit Shah

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said, there is no place for violence and Left Wing Extremism ideas in the self-reliant new India.

He said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance in this direction. The Home Minister was speaking while chairing a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs on Left Wing Extremism, LWE, in New Delhi yesterday.

The Home Minister said, the government’s policy to deal with Left Wing Extremism is based on three main pillars. They are – strategy to curb extremists’ violence with Ruthless Approach, better coordination between Centre and States, and eliminating support for LWE through Public participation in development. He informed that in the last eight years, historic success was witnessed in curbing Left Wing Extremism. Mr Shah said, for the first time after nearly four decades in 2022, the number of deaths of civilians and security forces has been brought to under 100 while 76 percent reduction in violent incidents related to LWE was observed in 2022 compared to 2010.

He said, the number of LWE-affected districts reduced to 45 from earlier 90 while the number of most affected LWE Districts has reduced from 35 to 30 in April, 2018 and further reduced to 25 since July, 2021. Mr Shah said that the Ministry of Home Affairs is determined to destroy the entire ecosystem of Left Wing Extremists by choking their finances. He also informed that opening of Eklavya schools in Left Wing Extremism affected tribal dominated blocks have been placed in Priority Areas since August 2019.