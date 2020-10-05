Rahul, Priyanka pledge to fight for justice in Hathras case
UP Govt recommend CBI probe into Hathras case
PM Modi inaugurates strategically important, Atal Tunnel
Bihar Polls: RJD and Congress led Grand alliance finalises seat sharing
AIIMS rules out murder of Sushant Singh Rajput, says it was suicide
इंडियन आवाज़     06 Oct 2020 02:12:38      انڈین آواز

Therapeutic, diagnostics & vaccines for whole world only way out of pandemic: Harsh Vardhan

Published On: By

BY BISHESHWAR MISHRA

UNION Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said strengthening emergency preparedness and risk management are key to addressing health risks posed by emerging diseases and for progress towards sustainable development goal. Dr Vardhan said this while presiding over WHO Executive Board Special Session on COVID-19 response virtually.

He said, therapeutic, diagnostics and vaccines for whole world are the only way out of this pandemic and the global collaboration is of paramount importance. He said, the whole world continues to look upon World Health Organisation-WHO to pave the way for a brighter and a disease-free world. He said, the challenges like Covid pandemic demand a shared response as these are shared threats requiring shared responsibility to act. The shared responsibility is also the core philosophy of the WHO.

خبرنامہ

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

زائد العمری کے باعث ٹرمپ میں کورونا کی علامات شدید ہوسکتی ہیں، رپورٹ

ویب ڈیسک معروف امریکی جریدے ٹائم نے اپنی رپورٹ میں میڈیکل ما ...

ایران میں کورونا کے باعث اسکول، مساجد دوبارہ بند

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے دارالحکومت تہران میں کورونا وائرس کے کیسز ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata

