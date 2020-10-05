Therapeutic, diagnostics & vaccines for whole world only way out of pandemic: Harsh Vardhan

BY BISHESHWAR MISHRA

UNION Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said strengthening emergency preparedness and risk management are key to addressing health risks posed by emerging diseases and for progress towards sustainable development goal. Dr Vardhan said this while presiding over WHO Executive Board Special Session on COVID-19 response virtually.

He said, therapeutic, diagnostics and vaccines for whole world are the only way out of this pandemic and the global collaboration is of paramount importance. He said, the whole world continues to look upon World Health Organisation-WHO to pave the way for a brighter and a disease-free world. He said, the challenges like Covid pandemic demand a shared response as these are shared threats requiring shared responsibility to act. The shared responsibility is also the core philosophy of the WHO.