18 Mar 2022

Theater-shelter in Mariupol blocked by rubble: Ukrainian officials

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukrainian officials say the status of people sheltering in a theater in Mariupol is still uncertain because the entrance was under the rubble caused by a Russian airstrike. Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional administration, said on Telegram on last evening that several hundred residents of Mariupol were sheltering in the Drama Theater.

He rejected the claims by the Russian military that the Azov battalion was headquartered in the theater, stressing that only civilians were in it when it was struck earlier Wednesday.Kyrylenko said the airstrike also hit the Neptune swimming pool complex. Now there are pregnant women and women with children under the rubble there. 

