The world’s oldest person, French nun Lucile Randon dies at 118

The world’s oldest person, French nun Lucile Randon, died at 118 at her nursing home in Toulo, France. Ms Randon assumed the name Sister André when she took holy orders in 1944.
مکرم جاہ جو حیدرآباد میں اپنے آبائی قبرستان میں دفن ہونا چاہ ...
وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے آج پہلے نیتی آیوگ میں معروف ماہ ...
آٹو ایکسپو 2023 سے خطاب کرتے ہوئے پیٹرولیم اور قدرتی گیس کے وزی ...
Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...
"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...
AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...
Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...
AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...
AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...
Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...