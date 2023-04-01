The Message and Essence of Ramadan 

By ANDALIB AKHTER

The Holy month of Ramazan, also known as Ramadan is in full swing with its fragrance of spirituality, generosity, forbearance, and traditions. It is a month when Muslims are advised to strictly exercise self-restraint, self-control and self-discipline and avoid gossip, arguments and ego.

Fasting, in one form or another, has always been an important and often necessary part of religious life, discipline and experience in every faith. As a means to come closer to God, to discipline the self, to develop the strength to overcome the temptations of flesh, it needs no emphasis.

In Islam Roza or fasting from dawn to dusk is one of the five pillars of faith. The other postulates are: Tauheed, a Muslim’s declaration of faith in one Allah; Namaz, Salah, the saying of prayers five times a day; Zakat, a religious obligation for all Muslims who meet the necessary criteria of wealth, which is considered a sort of tax or obligatory alms; and the Hajj pilgrimage.

In Ramazan, before the dawn prayer (Fajr), Muslims wake for a pre-dawn sahri meal, their last food and drink before the start of fast, which helps them cope with the intense hunger and thirst during full day with nothing to eat or drink.

During fast a Muslim has to abstain from all food and drink from dawn to dusk for the entire month, as a single sip of water, bite of food or a puff of a cigarette is enough to invalidate the fast.

Sanctifications of Ramazan is characterized not just by its obligation on every Muslim to refrain from certain things which are allowed in other months, but also by the weight of blessings attached to every good deed performed in this month.

Unique features of Ramazan

The most significant part of this month is the act of fasting itself. Fasting inculcates self-restraint and self-control as the person fasting not only have to abstain from food and drink, but s/he must also refrain from many other things such as backbiting, gossiping, fighting, using foul language etc. Very strict words have been used in this regard: The Prophet said, “Whoever does not give up false statements (i.e. telling lies), and evil deeds, and speaking bad words to others, Allah is not in need of his (fasting) leaving his food and drink” (Bukhari).

He also said, “If one of you is fasting, he should avoid sexual relation with his wife and quarreling, and if somebody should fight or quarrel with him, he should say, ‘I am fasting'” (Bukhari).

RAMZAN IFTAR MARKETING IN AURANGABAD MAHARSHTRA, PIC: MUNAWAR PATHAN

It is logical that if the aim of fasting was only to stop eating and drinking for a specific period of time, then the spiritual objectives of fasting, which have been specified in the Quran, would not have been met. In the Quran, Allah specifically says: O ye who believe! Fasting is prescribed for you, even as it was prescribed for those before you that ye may ward off (evil) (2:183).

As one can see from the above verse, Muslims have been commanded to fast, so that they attain righteousness. And what is meant by righteousness? The Arabic word in this verse is “Muttaqeen” taken from the word “Taqwa.” To attain Taqwa or righteousness means to fear Allah and to obey His every Command.

Fasting is never done for any material or worldly gain. Fasting is done mainly because it is the command of Allah for Muslims to follow. And it is this spirit which is the cause of instilling “Taqwa” in Muslims.

Another significance of this month according to religious books is that the gates of Heaven are thrown open and the gates of Hell are closed and the devils are chained. This essentially signifies that, in Ramazan, the devils and their advocates have a much more difficult job diverting true believers from fully reaping the bounties of God by performing every religious duty with a pure intention.

Spirit of Charity

Fasting in Ramazan also instils the spirit of charity among Muslims. Abstaining from food and drink gives a firsthand experience to the more privileged as to what the less fortunate may have to endure in their lives. Hence, it acts as an inducement for them to donate more to charity and to give out of their wealth to those who cannot afford the same comforts that they do.

Zakat-ul-Fitr is an additional charity given in Ramazan to help the poor celebrate Eid better. It is recommended to give it as early before Eid.

Zakat, or alms is one of Islam’s major pillars through which Muslims show support for the poor. These obligatory alms allow Muslims to cleanse their wealth after the fasting month while giving directly to the poor and needy.

Zakat is a mandatory charitable donation that applies to all adult Muslims who meet certain criteria. It is the Third Pillar of Islam and refers to the obligatory donation to charity expected of every qualifying Muslim, as opposed to an act of voluntary generosity through Sadaqah. There are certain regulations surrounding who is allowed to benefit from Zakat donations. Moreover Zakat isn’t to be confused with Zakat al-Fitr; Zakat al-Fitr is a mandatory donation that must be made ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

Muslim woman praying for Allah

Night of Power

Another aspect which distinguishes Ramazan from other months, is the advent of the Lailat-ul-Qadr, the Night of Power. The Night of Power is said to be the one in which Allah writes the decree of His creation. In verses three to five 5 of Surah Al-Qadr, Quran says: “The Night of Power is better than a thousand months. The angels and the Spirit descend therein, by the permission of their Lord, with all decrees. (That night is) Peace until the rising of the dawn.”

This night may occur on any of the odd nights of the last ten days of Ramazan. Muslims spend a good part of these nights worshipping, seeking closeness to Him, as well as forgiveness for their shortcomings. Many Muslims consider it to be the 27th night of Ramazan. The Night of Power is a night of blessings and mercy in abundance, when sins are forgiven, and supplications are accepted.

Celebration of Eid ul-Fitr

Eid ul-Fitr in fact is “the festival of breaking the fast”, marking it as a celebration of the ending of the month-long fast of Ramazan. This festival is a particularly significant time for Muslims in India and across the globe alike, enabling families to join together and partake in the celebration. After a month of abstinence and devotion to Allah, the festival allows Muslims to reward themselves with what they previously gave up in the name of their faith. This celebration is comprised of spending time with loved ones whilst feasting on the food that Allah has provided. Ahead of the festivities, many rituals are followed.

These preparations include wearing the finest clothes and visiting the Mosque. The traditional Eid greeting is “Eid Mubarak”, which translates to “blessed festival/feast”; however, this can also bear similarity to “happy Eid”. After greetings have been shared, Eid prayers can commence.