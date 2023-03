AMN

The first Labour 20 (L20) meeting is scheduled to be held in Punjab’s Amritsar on the 19th and 20th of this month. L20 comprises leaders and representatives of trade union centres of G20 countries. They provide analysis and policy recommendations aimed at addressing labour-related issues.

Apart from the meeting, the participants of L20 meet would be taken to various excursion sites to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Amritsar.