FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jun 2022 12:20:07      انڈین آواز

The decade from 2020 and upwards will be infused with digital methods: Sirtharaman

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Finance Minister Asks Regulators To Be Well Advanced To Understand Digitisation

Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman today said that regulators and other entities should be well-advanced and ahead of the curve in understanding digitisation to ensure that there is no misuse of technologies. She emphasised the need to have firewall mechanisms in the context of digitisation.

The Minister said, the decade from 2020 and upwards will be infused with digital methods.

Ms Sitharaman was speaking at the event to flag off Iconic Day celebrations of the Corporate Affairs Ministry as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. She said, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) should be ahead of the curve in the context of digitisation to ensure fair and accountable practices as well as there is no misuse of technologies. She said compliance burden for two lakh small companies reduced during pandemic.

Corporate Affairs Secretary Rajesh Verma said, the Ministry will be coming out with various tools, including for compliance management and emphasised its focus on technology-driven platforms to facilitate ease of doing business. Mr Verma said, various measures have been taken in the last eight years to ease the compliance burden.

At the event, the National CSR Exchange Portal was launched. Among others, a commemorative postal stamp on investor awareness was released and a special window for those 75 years and above with respect to claims was launched by Investor Education Protection Fund Authority.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Amit Shah inaugurates 4th edition of Khelo India Youth Games- 2021

AMN / SPORTS DESK Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games- ...

Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra leading in medal tally with 9 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals

AMN In the Khelo India Youth Games-2021 being hosted by Haryana, Maharashtra is leading in medal tally by w ...

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal wins 14th Roland Garros crown, beats Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 ￼

Rafael Nadal won 11 games on the row as he recovered from 1-3 down in the second set to beat 8th seed Casper R ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart