The BJP in Maharashtra demands investigation through SIT in death of Disha Salian

AMN

The BJP in Maharashtra today demanded an investigation through a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the death of Disha Salian who was the talent manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The demand for the SIT probe was made by BJP MLA Madhuri Misal on the floor of legislative assembly.

The issue of Disha Salian’s mysterious death was first raised by MLA from the Eknath Shinde led faction Bharat Gogawale. BJP MLA Nitesh Rane too stepped in and made serious charges against former minister Aaditya Thackeray whose name has allegedly being linked to Salian’s death.

Due to continuous uproar by the MLAs from the treasury benches, the presiding officer Sanjay Shirsat adjourned the house four times; first for 10 minutes, then 20 minutes and following two for 15 minutes each.

Another BJP MLA Ameet Satam demanded to disclose the post-mortem report of Disha Salian