Thailand’s king dissolves parliament ahead of general elections in May

WEB DESK

Thailand’s king has dissolved parliament, paving the way for a general election in early May. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s new conservative, royalist party faces a strong challenge from the Pheu Thai party, led by exiled former PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughter Paetongtarn. Mr. Prayuth, who led a 2014 coup against the last pro-Thaksin government, has trailed in opinion polls for months. Although the election date has not been set, but as per the constitution, it must be held within 60 days of dissolution.