Thailand: Police use rubber bullets to disperse pro-democracy protest

AMN / WEB DESK

In Thailand, scores of people were injured in Bangkok last night after police used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse up a rally by pro-democracy protesters.

A number of people were arrested. They were demanding for the release of detained activists, constitutional changes and reform of the nation’s monarchy.

The rally outside Bangkok’s Grand Palace was a continuation of student-led protests that began last year and have rattled Thailand’s traditional establishment.