Thailand Open Boxing: Minakshi to open Indian challenge as men and women boxers handed contrasting draws 

Harpal Singh Bedi

Indian men  and women boxers received  contrasting draws at the  Thailand Open International Boxing tournament commencing in Phuket on Sunday .

Women were in relatively tough draws compared to men with Minakshi  commencing country’s challenge on the opening day against Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand in the 51kg first round bout.


The Boxing Federation of India has fielded a 15-member (eight men and seven women) strong squad in the tournament, which will be played till April 10

In the last edition of the Thailand Open, held in 2019, India had won  eight medals—one gold, four silver and three bronze.


Gold medal winners will earn USD 2000 while silver and bronze medallists will fetch USD 1000 and USD 500 respectively. The tournament will also see additional prize money for the best boxer of the tournament and the best team of the competition.

It will also be the first tournament for the 2019 World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) and Ashish Kumar (81kg), who won the gold medal in the last edition in the 75kg, since the  Tokyo Olympics.


Panghal and Ashish will open their campaigns against opponents from Thailand Thanakon Aonyaem and Aphisit Khankhokkhruea respectively in the quarter-finals.

The reigning national champions Rohit Mor (57kg) and Sumit (75kg) will also have easy starts to their challenge in the Last-8 stage.  Govind Sahani (48kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Varinder Singh (60kg) and Pooja (69kg) are the four pugilists who will begin in the semi-finals.


In the women’s section, Monika (48kg) will face two-time world championships medallist Josie Gabuco of Philippines in the opening round. Among other women boxers, who will start against strong opponents are: Manisha and Renu.


While the 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist Manisha (57kg), who recently qualified for both the upcoming World Championships and Asian Games, will be up against two-time youth Asian champion Porntip Buapa of Thailand, Renu (54kg) will take on U-22 European champion Italy’s Sirine Charaabi.


Squad
Men: Govind Sahani (48kg), Amit Panghal (52kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Rohit Mor (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Sumit (75kg), Ashish kumar (81kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (91kg)
Women: Monika (48kg), Minakshi (51kg), Renu (54kg), Manisha (57kg), Monika (63kg), Pooja (69kg) and Bhagyabati kachari (75kg)

130 boxers ( 74 male and 56 females ) from  Asia, Europe, Oceania and Africa are taking in the tournament

