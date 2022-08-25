FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Aug 2022 03:48:01      انڈین آواز

Thailand: Court suspends PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha from office

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday suspended Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha from office while it considers a legal challenge that could see him thrown out months before an expected general election.

The court agreed unanimously to hear a case brought by opposition parties who argue Prayut has reached the end of his eight-year term limit as prime minister.

Judges also agreed by five votes to four to suspend Prayut from office until the case is decided, the court said in a statement.

The court considered the petition and supporting documents and deems the facts according to the request indicate reasonable grounds to suspect that there is a case as requested, the statement said.

A caretaker will be appointed to lead the government, with current Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan among the favourite candidates tipped for the role.

It is not the first time the Constitutional Court has played a role in Thai politics — it cancelled the results of general election in 2006 and 2014.

