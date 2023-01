AMN/ WEB DESK

Thai shuttler Kunlavut Vitidsarn won the India Open title. He defeated World No.1 Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles final of the India Open Badminton Championship 22-20, 10-21 and 21-12 today at K. D. Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

Earlier, Korean sensation An Seyoung won the Women’s singles final. She beat World No.1 Japanese Akane Yamaguchi 15-21, 21-16, 21-12.