FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jan 2023 07:59:30      انڈین آواز

Thai Pongal being celebrated by Tamils with traditional fervor & gaiety in Sri Lanka

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Tamil community in Sri Lanka is celebrating Thai Pongal with fervour and gaiety. Pongal marks the beginning of the Sun’s journey northwards, when the sun enters the Capricorn, signalling the end of the winter solstice.

AIR correspondent reports, The Tamil Hindu community which numbers upwards of 25 lakh thronged the temples to thank for the abundance of previous year’s harvest and pray for a successful one in the coming year.

They also decorate their homes with kolams which are colourful geometric patterns drawn with rice flour and prepare special foods, such as sweetened rice and milk to offer to the gods.

The second day of the festival is dedicated to cows, which are seen as symbols of wealth and prosperity in Hinduism.

The third day is known as Mattu Pongal. It is a time for families to visit each other and exchange gifts. The fourth and final day is called ‘Kaanum Pongal, and it is a day for relaxation and enjoyment.

While the island nation is making efforts to recover from the economic crisis, the festival of Pongal gives some hope.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم کی نیتی آیوگ میں ماہرین اقتصادیات سے بات چیت

وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے آج پہلے نیتی آیوگ میں معروف ماہ ...

بھارت عالمی سطح پر موسمیاتی تبدیلیوں کو کم کرنے میں سب سے آگے ہے, ہردیپ سنگھ پوری AUTO EXPO:

آٹو ایکسپو 2023 سے خطاب کرتے ہوئے پیٹرولیم اور قدرتی گیس کے وزی ...

وزیراعظم نے وارانسی میں دنیا کے سب سے لمبے دریائی کروز جہاز ایم وی گنگا وِلاس کو روانہ کیا۔

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas’’دریائی آبی گزرگاہیں ہندوستان کی نئی طاقت ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

@Powered By: Logicsart