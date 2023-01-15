Textiles Ministry requests Maha govt to convert non-cess buildings to cess buildings for rehabilitation

AMN

Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that his ministry has requested the Maharashtra Government to convert non-cess buildings to cess buildings for the rehabilitation and redevelopment of people living on the National Textile Corporation (NTC) land in Mumbai.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Mr. Goyal expressed gratitude towards Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for giving directions to the concerned departments of the state government to expedite the process of rehabilitation.

The Minister said that there are 1,890 houses in 11 chawls on nine NTC mills in the city. He said that the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (Mhada) and Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) have significantly contributed to the NTC in the rehabilitation process.

He said, since the NTC does not have the wherewithal as a reason. the Maharashtra government would be carrying out the redevelopment work under its rehabilitation policy.

He stated that Maharashtra government has a clear perspective on providing good quality amenities to the people who have been rehabilitated on the NTC mills.

Mr. Goyal said that a committee has been constituted which will which will complete its work on the project at the earliest. The committee which has been formed with Maharashtra government has officials from Mhada and MMRDA.