Terrorist killed in encounter by security forces in Pulwama district of J&K

Two terrorists have been gunned down by security forces in an encounter n the Kashmir Valley which began in the wee hours today at Padgampora village of Awantipora in Pulwama district.

According to police, a joint team of Army, CRPF and J&K Police launched a Cordon and Search Operation after credible inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area. As the team approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces triggering an encounter.

Police in a tweet said, one of the terrorists neutralised in the encounter in early hours today, has been identified as Aqib Mushtaq Bhat. He was an “A Category” terrorist and involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma, two days ago at Achan Village of Pulwama district. Aqib initially worked for Hizbul Mujahideen and nowadays was working with “The Resistance Front”, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Toiba.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists.
Meanwhile, Search operation in the area was going on and further details are awaited.

