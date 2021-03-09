Terrorist incidents in J&K reduced significantly post abrogation of Article 370, says Govt

AMN

The Government today said that after the abrogation of Article 370, the number of terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced significantly. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home, G. Kishan Reddy said that this year till February, eight terrorists have been neutralized in 15 terrorist incidents.

He said, last year, 2 hundred and 21 terrorists were neutralized in 2 hundred and 44 terrorist incidents. Similarly in the year 2019, 1 hundred and 57 terrorists were neutralized in 594 terrorist incidents. Mr. Reddy said, one security personnel was martyred this year.