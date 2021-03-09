Second part of Budget Session of Parliament begins on March 8
Tamil Nadu: Congress, DMK seal seat-sharing agreement, Congress to contest 25 seats
BJP releases first list of 56 candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls
PM Modi calls for developing Indian military into a future force
Terrorist incidents in J&K reduced significantly post abrogation of Article 370, says Govt

The Government today said that after the abrogation of Article 370, the number of terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced significantly. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home, G. Kishan Reddy said that this year till February, eight terrorists have been neutralized in 15 terrorist incidents.

He said, last year, 2 hundred and 21 terrorists were neutralized in 2 hundred and 44 terrorist incidents. Similarly in the year 2019, 1 hundred and 57 terrorists were neutralized in 594 terrorist incidents. Mr. Reddy said, one security personnel was martyred this year.

SPORTS

Koneru Humpy named BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women’s World Rapid Chess champion Koneru Humpy on Monday was named BBC Ind ...

Table Tennis: Sharath, Sathiyan and Batra record contrasting victories in WTT Star Contender

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 8 March: Ace paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

مفرور اقتصادی مجرموں سے سختی سے نمٹنے کی ضرورت: نائب صدر

عندلیب اخترنائب صدر، شری ایم وینکیا نائیڈو نے تما م ملکوں سے ...

ممبئی کی مشہور ’کراچی بیکری‘ بالآخر بند ہوگئی

جاوید اخترہندوستان میں سب سے قدیم اور مشہور ترین بیکریوں میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla 'Most liveable' cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

