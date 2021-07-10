Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, says ‘traditional barriers of religion are slowly dissipating’
Temperatures rising across the world

Whether in North Europe, Canada or India, summer temperatures are unusually high this year. Even the Southern Hemisphere is seeing this trend, with New Zealand recording its warmest winter in 100 years.

Lytton, Canada

The Canadian town of Lytton saw record-breaking heat on July 2 when temperatures hit nearly 50 degrees Celcius. A few days later, the village was all but destroyed in a wildfire. Experts warn that heat domes like those in North America are becoming more likely due to global warming, which has slowed down the jet stream. This is why such extreme conditions tend to sometimes last for weeks.

Kevo, Finland

It’s been the hottest July since 1914 in Lapland with 33.6 C recorded in northern Finland. Parts of Scandinavia have also been experiencing temperatures that are 10-15 degrees above average. Meteorologists say that the record heat in northern Europe is linked to the heat dome above North America.

New Delhi, India

India has also been unusually hot this year. At the beginning of July, the capital New Delhi saw temperatures hit 43C, the hottest ever in nine years. The start of the monsoon season has also been delayed by about a week this year. India has seen at least 6,500 heat-related deaths since 2010.

Nizhnyaya Pesha, Russia

Siberia has also seen sweltering heat this year, with temperatures of over 30C in May, making this region north of the Arctic Circle warmer than many parts of Europe. Drought and high temperatures are also leading to large-scale fires in densely forested Northern Russia. And its permafrost is melting, releasing more and more Co2 and methane into the atmosphere.

New Zealand

Winter in the Southern Hemisphere is also unusually warm this year. Hastings, New Zealand saw temperatures rise to 22C last month. It was the warmest June in 110 years, according to the National Meteorological Agency (NIWA). Average temperatures increased by about 2C. Warmer winters pose a problem for agriculture and, of course, ski resorts.

Mexicali, Mexico

At a sizzling 51.4C, Mexico recorded its hottest-ever temperature in June. Mexico is going through its worst drought in 30 years. Baja California is particularly affected and the Colorado River there has partially dried up. Water levels in the reservoirs near Mexico City are also falling.

Ghadames, Libya

The Arabian Peninsula and North Africa have also been particularly hot this year. The Sahara Desert saw the mercury rise to 50C last month. Meanwhile, in western Libya, it was 10 degrees warmer than usual at the end of June, according to the National Center for Meterology. In the oasis city of Ghadames, the heat rose to 46C, with the capital Tripoli not far behind at 43C.

