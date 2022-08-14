FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Aug 2022 03:31:25      انڈین آواز

Telangana: Various organisations hold freedom rallies, other programmes as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Patriotic fervour gripped Telangana state as various organisations held freedom rallies and other programmes across the state flying the National Flag high. People especially youth and students took part while holding the tricolour in various programmes with a sense of pride. Lakhs of national flags have been flown high by people atop their houses, shops, offices and business and public places, as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

People seen driving their two and four-wheeler vehicles with a national flag flying over it. State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has hoisted the national flag atop her official residence. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) among other agencies organized Tiranga bike rallies as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Hyderabad Mayor G Vijaya Lakshmi led a massive rally along with people and students besides corporation officials in Hyderabad. Ministers held freedom rallies at districts across the state. 

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

