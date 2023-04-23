इंडियन आवाज़     23 Apr 2023 02:19:21      انڈین آواز
Telangana State Road Transport Corporation to appoint Village Bus Officers to each village

Staff Reporter / Hyderabad

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has decided to appoint Village Bus Officers to each village in the state. TSRTC managing director V.C.Sajjanar has informed that the new initiative is aimed at taking the public transport services to the doorsteps of the people in the State. He informed that the Village Bus Officers will create awareness about various programmes of the RTC and take the corporation close to people.

According to the guidelines issued for the appointment of the bus officers, the Depot Managers will appoint conductors, drivers and other employees of the organization who are living in the village as Bus Officers on a voluntary basis. One person can be allotted to a maximum of five villages.

