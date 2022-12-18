Telangana: Six of a family dead after fire broke out in house in Mancherial district

AMN/ WEB DESK

Six members of a family, who were sleeping at their residence in the Mancherial district in Telangana, died in a fire accident today. Mancherial police said that the incident took place at Venkatapur.

A couple-Maasa Sivayya and his wife Padma-their relative Shantaiah, Padma’s niece Moulika and her children-Himabindu and Sweetie-died on the spot.

The locals, on seeing the fire, alerted the police and fire department officials. In less than one-and-a-half, all these 6 persons got burnt alive.