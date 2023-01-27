Telangana: Several students drew inspiration from PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha

AMN

Several students drew inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha as he raised several crucial issues which matter for them.

Devender Reddy, a second year Intermediate student from Sai Junior College for Visually Impaired in Hyderabad has been motivated from the Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha on Friday. He said he has now overcome the confusion about results and he will put in his efforts in his exams confidently after listening to the Prime Minister.

Ranjit, another Intermediate second year student of the same college has got inspired from the Prime Minister’s talk about smart work and hard work. He says, he will share these stories with his friends too.

Divyangs who are studying in Devnar School for Blind have been inspired by the Prime Minister’s Pariksha pe Charcha on Friday.

Aswin, a class ten and Satwik, Pranavi, Diksha, all from class nine from Devanar school liked different points raised during the Pariksha Pe Charcha.