इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jan 2023 06:32:27      انڈین آواز
Telangana: Several students drew inspiration from PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha

Published On:

AMN

Several students drew inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha as he raised several crucial issues which matter for them.

Devender Reddy, a second year Intermediate student from Sai Junior College for Visually Impaired in Hyderabad has been motivated from the Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha on Friday. He said he has now overcome the confusion about results and he will put in his efforts in his exams confidently after listening to the Prime Minister.

Ranjit, another Intermediate second year student of the same college has got inspired from the Prime Minister’s talk about smart work and hard work. He says, he will share these stories with his friends too.

Divyangs who are studying in Devnar School for Blind have been inspired by the Prime Minister’s Pariksha pe Charcha on Friday.

Aswin, a class ten and Satwik, Pranavi, Diksha, all from class nine from Devanar school liked different points raised during the Pariksha Pe Charcha.

خبرنامہ

 یومِ جمہوریہ روایتی حب الوطنی کے جذبے کے ساتھ منایا گیا

ملک آج اپنا 74 واں یوم جمہوریہ منایا گیا۔ بڑی تقریب نئی دلی می ...

صدرِ جمہوریۂ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا 74 ویں یومِ جمہوریہ سے قبل قوم کے نام خطاب

PRESIDENT OF INDIA SMT. DROUPADI MURMU ADDRESS TO THE NATION ON THE EVE OF THE 74TH REPUBLIC DAY پیارے ...

بزنس ڈائجسٹ؛ کھادی مصنوعات کی برانڈگ

کھادی اورگرام ادیوگ کمیشن (کے وی آئی سی)نے غیر ملکی سامان کا م ...

MARQUEE

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

