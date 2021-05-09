Telangana: Sarpanch of village in Nagonda district voluntarily sets up COVID care centre

AMN

The Sarpanch of a tiny village, AgaMothkur in Nagonda district has set up a COVID care centre voluntarily, by utilising all available resources as the second wave COVID-19 is affecting even remote areas. About 20 COVID patients have recovered in the centre and 35 more COVID patients are on their way to recovery at the local High School which was turned into COVID Care Centre.

Many Government and Non-Government Organisations are coming together and extending a helping hand to the vulnerable sections of society to recover from COVID-19 during the current second wave in Telangana.

Efforts are on to provide them isolation facilities, essential material, medicines and services to them. But, Mohammad Afzal, the Sarpunch of a small village Agamothkur in Nalgonda district is alone making efforts to take care of his villagers and contain the spread of the pandemic.

He began pooling up all available resources to help his villagers who are COVID affected, especially weaker sections who have no facility at home for isolation. Instead of sending COVID patients with less and mild symptoms to COVID care centres at other places, he converted the local school into COVID Care centre.

He is spending from his pocket for the food, medicines and other expenses of these positive patients. He also arranged for medical consultation with the help of local health workers.

So far, 20 patients left for home after recovery while 35 more are under isolation at this special Care Centre. Some more villagers are coming forward to help Afzal in this endeavour.