Telangana reports 7,430 fresh cases of COVID-19

Telangana reported 7 thousand 4 hundred and 30 fresh COVID cases during the past 24 hours. The state government in its Covid Bulletin stated that currently over 80 thousand 6 hundred active cases are in the state. The number of COVID cases reported so far in the state gone up to 4 lakh 50 thousand 790.

While the recovery rate dipped further to 81.57 per cent during the past 24 hours, Five thousand, 567 more people recovered from the disease. This took the total recoveries in the state to over Three lakh, 67 thousand. Meanwhile, 56 more people died due to COVID and other comorbidities in the state during the past 24 hours taking the toll to 2368.

Meanwhile, the GHMC area reported over 15 hundred 46 fresh COVID cases during the past 24 hours. Medchal Malkajgiri district reported 533 and Ranagreddy district reported 475 fresh cases during the same time. Over 20 other districts in the state reported fresh cases in three digit each.