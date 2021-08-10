Telangana reports 453 new cases of Covid-19 during past 24 hours

AMN / HYDERABAD

Telangana has reported 453 new cases of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours taking the total cases in the state to over 6 lakh 49 thousand.

Active cases in Telangana stands at over 8 thousand 2 hundred currently.

The state also reported 614 recoveries from the infection with the recovery rate standing at 98.14 per cent. With this, over 6 lakh 37 thousand persons have recovered from COVID so far in the state. Meanwhile, three more people died due to COVD and other related problems during the past 24 hours taking the total number of deaths to 3,828.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area recorded 68 COVID cases during the past 24 hours while Karimnagar district reported 43 and Warangal Urban districts reported 36 coronavirus infections.