All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted
Unlock 5 new guidelines for opening up of more activities outside containment zones
Hathras girl not died but killed by system: Sonia Gandhi
Outrage over ‘forced cremation’ of UP gangrape victim
Trump & Joe Biden begin first presidential debate
Telangana reports 2,214 fresh COVID -19 cases during last 24 hrs

Telangana reported 2,214 fresh COVID -19 cases during past 24 hours taking the number of cases reported so far in the state to 1,93,600. The state conducted over 54 thousand tests on Wednesday.

The recovery rate also slightly improved to 84.4 per cent with 2,474 more people recovering on Wednesday.

This took the number of recovered people so far in the state to 1, 63,407.

The daily bulletin issued by the State Medical and Health Department stated that total deaths rose to 1,135 following eight deaths reported during the past 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 305 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hyderabad while Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nalgonda and Karimnagar districts reported over 100 new COVID cases.

Warangal Urban, Siddipet and Sangareddy districts also reported considerably high number of cases during the same period.

