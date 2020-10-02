Telangana reports 2,009 fresh COVID-19 cases

AMN
Telangana reported 2,009 fresh COVID -19 cases during the past 24 hours taking the number of cases reported so far in the state to one lakh 95 thousand 609. The state conducted over 54 thousand tests yesterday.
The recovery rate also slightly improved to 84.78 per cent with 2,437 more people recovering yesterday. This took the number of recovered people so far in the state to one lakh 65 thousand 844. Meanwhile, the daily bulletin issued by the State Medical and Health Department this morning, stated that total deaths rose to 1,145 following 10 deaths reported during the past 24 hours.
In all, 293 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Hyderabad during the past 24 hours while Medchal Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Karimnagar and Nalgonda districts reported over 100 new cases. Warangal Urban, Siddipet and Sangareddy districts also reported a considerably high number of cases during the same period.