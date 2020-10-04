Telangana reports 1949 fresh COVID -19 cases in last 24 hours

AMN

Telangana today reported 1949 fresh COVID -19 cases during the past 24 hours taking the number of cases reported so far in the state to one lakh 99 thousand 276. The state conducted over 51 thousand tests yesterday.

The recovery rate also improved to 85.41 per cent with 2366 people recovering yesterday. This took the number of recovered people so far in the state to 1 lakh 70 thousand 212.

Meanwhile, the daily bulletin issued by the state Medical and Health department stated that total deaths rose to 1163 following 10 more deaths reported during the past 24 hours.