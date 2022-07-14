Telangana rains: Over 19 thousand people shifted to 223 Special Camps

AMN

In Telangana, over 19 thousand people have been shifted to 223 Special Camps due to inundation and marooning of residential areas following incessant rains in the state. Out of them, 6,318 persons have been shifted to 43 camps in Bhadrachalam, over four thousand persons shifted to 33 camps in Mulugu and 1,226 people have been placed in 20 camps in Jaishankar Bhupalpally district. The NDRF teams have rescued 16 persons so far while two more persons have been airlifted by the Indian Air Force. The state authorities have deployed seven NDRF teams have been deployed out of which three are in Bhadrachalam while two each are in Mulugu and Bhupalpally.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reviewed the rain situation with the District Authorities from Hyderabad. He directed the authorities to focus on relief activities in Mulugu, Bhupalpally and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts due to heavy discharge. He asked them to continuously monitor the identified low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, Met officials predicted light rainfall in nine districts and very light rain in another 10 districts. The situation in most of these districts is normal while no major incident has been reported from any district so far.